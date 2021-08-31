Harrogate-based wellbeing brand NEOM records 'outstanding strategic progress' over last financial year

Oliver Mennell and Nicola Elliott, Co-founders of NEOM Organics

The company has also reported continued growth and momentum during the first half of 2021 .

Oliver Mennell, the chief executive of NEOM commented: “We’re delighted to report a transformational 2020 for NEOM.

“We have delivered significant increases in revenue and profitability, driven by further growth in D2C (direct to consumer) and digital sales as well as continued successful product innovation.”

The company achieved full year sales of £28.9m, which is an increase from the £15.7m recorded the previous year. Digital sales represented 80% of total sales.

NEOM said it had been pleased with the performance of its five wellbeing hubs, when they had been able to operate outside of lockdown periods.