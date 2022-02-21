Hammerson confirms talks over possible sale of Victoria Gate and Victoria Quarter shopping centres in Leeds for £120m
Hammerson has confirmed it is in talks over a possible sale of the Victoria Gate and Victoria Quarter shopping centres in Leeds for £120m.
Victoria Gate, which Hammerson opened in October 2016, forms part of the Victoria Leeds shopping destination.
Anchored by John Lewis’s first store in the city, the arcades are also home to a range of brands including Anthropologie, GANT, Hackett, Joules, Rolex by Prestons, COS and international restaurant group D&D.
In a statement, Hammerson, said it noted recent press speculation and added: "Hammerson's strategy remains to realign the portfolio to focus on prime urban estates through disposals of non-core assets, to strengthen the balance sheet, and to re-cycle capital into its core portfolio and its development pipeline.
"The company confirms that it is in discussions with entities related to Redical Holdings AG on terms for a possible sale of its Victoria Gate and Victoria Quarter shopping centres.
"There can be no certainty that a transaction will take place, but the company confirms the pricing under discussion is £120m, which would represent a class 2 transaction. The company will provide a further announcement if appropriate."