A landmark building in one of West Yorkshire’s up and coming areas has gone on the market – and is packed with amazing potential for its new owners.

Spring House in Linthwaite close to Huddersfield could be the answer to the dreams of anyone who’s watched television property shows like Homes Under the Hammer or Grand Designs and wondered if they could do better.

With masses of space and character, the historic building could easily become one stunning grand home, a collection of apartments or become a business with home attached.

It’s even substantial enough to be turned into a doctors’ or dentists’ surgery, or any kind of business that benefits from individual consultation rooms.

And with a perfect location on the main A62 Manchester Road, in a bustling village that’s undergoing a wealth of new investment, it could turn to be a goldmine for new owners with the vision to take it on.

Originally a bakery – complete with a well and freshwater spring in the cellar – the distinctive triangular-shaped two-storey property has recently been used by local charity Ruddi’s Retreat, which turned a downstairs area of the building into a cosy café and used other parts for offices.

While upstairs there’s loads of space for offices or apartments: the entire property boasts an estimated 1,800sq ft of room. Plus, there’s car parking space for up to six vehicles within the property grounds and more space on the road outside, and even an outbuilding which could easily be used as a workshop or separate small business.

Whoever takes it on will find themselves in a delightful village on the edge of the Peak District National Park which is known for its stone houses, lively collection of pubs – including the award-winning Sair Inn, one of the few ‘own brew’ pubs in England – and Colne Valley scenery.

The village, just five miles from the heart of Huddersfield, is currently enjoying a property boom, with new homes springing up around the area and the redevelopment of old mills.

According to property experts at business sales specialists Ernest Wilson, Spring House, which has two leases both of which run until December 2020, is a rare ‘must see’ property with bags of potential. “This is a substantial stone-built property in a generous plot fronting the main road through this popular Huddersfield suburb.

“It’s a super buy for someone.

“Spring House has both been a first-floor apartment with a shop below and a bakery which made use of the natural spring water from the well in the basement with the rest of the building being used as a house.

“However, there’s a good chance it could be changed to being just used for domestic use.

“There’s fantastic potential for someone to really make their mark on it.”

Spring House, 769 Manchester Road, Linthwaite, is being sold through Leeds-based business specialists Ernest Wilson, who have over 50 years’ experience in helping people buy and sell business properties across the UK.

To find out more about Spring House, browse dozens of other business opportunities or explore how to take the step into being your own boss, visit https://www.ernest-wilson.co.uk/Business-Details/583578