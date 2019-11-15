It’s been a lovely business and it’s given me huge flexibility

And taking over busy Keighley balloon and party shop Helium, could be the perfect move for someone who wants to go up, up and away running their own business.

For nearly two decades, Helium has helped West Yorkshire families and businesses get in the party mood with its balloons, candy carts, celebration backdrops and decorations.

With both a shop that’s stacked with party goodies in the heart of Keighley, plus a mobile operation that enables Helium to set up party events for corporate clients, the double-edged business has snared a slice of a rapidly growing market.

According to owner Jenny Dickinson, who set up Helium 17 years ago, the order books and sales are booming as the party sector evolves – from baby showers to weddings, corporate events to school proms and, of course, birthday celebrations.

“There always seems to be a reason for someone somewhere to celebrate,” she said. “People want to make sure their event is special, whether it’s a baby shower or a Christmas party.

“There’s huge demand for bespoke and personalised decoration, while the corporate side can be prepared to pay well for an event that looks really good.”

It’s not unheard of, she adds, for corporate clients to spend four figure sums on bespoke celebration décor, from a big product launch to staff party or an awards function.

Although the business is thriving despite opening for just part of the week, Jenny, 42, has decided to concentrate all her efforts on her property business and give someone new the chance to develop Helium into an even bigger business.

Included in the sale is the business’s impressive social media presence and celebration items including highly popular twinkling backdrop and candy carts. There’s also the chance to take over Helium’s Peugot Expert van – complete with its unique HE11UM number plate – to get out an about to dress rooms for corporate events and wedding parties

The leasehold shop, at 75 Low Street, Keighley, has an affordable rent which according to business sales specialists Ernest Wilson, is more than offset by the weekly turnover.

Jonathan Holmes at Ernest Wilson said: “This easily run business has great scope for extended opening hours and is a very well respected and profitable concern.

“It has a super reputation with lots of repeat business too.”

Anyone looking to take over will benefit from Ernest Wilson’s expert support and guidance – the Leeds-based firm has been looking after business buyers and sellers for since 1956.

Jenny added: “It’s been a lovely business and it’s given me huge flexibility while the children were small, so I will definitely miss it.

“But I am looking forward to seeing it thrive and grow with new owners in charge.”