Gate of India Leeds: Indian and Bangladeshi restaurant in heart of Morley up for sale for £65,000
Gate of India, located in Morley, has listed its lease for sale on the Rightmove website, via agents Alan J Picken, for £65,000.
The advert said: “The business occupies a prime trading position along the bustling Bridge Street, in the heart of Morley.
“Over the years the business has attracted a very regular clientele from the large residential area and conurbations. Excellent sales and profits are achieved!”
The business still has an active takeaway website and is listed as open on Google.
The eatery offers authentic and homemade Indian food and the menu includes vegetarian and seafood starters, biryani dishes and tandoori specialities. It also serves a number of English dishes, including as sirloin steak and omelettes.
It is on the market following the owner’s wishes to “concentrate his efforts on other business opportunities”, according to the advert.
The listing said that Gate of India remains in top condition. It added: “Our client has spared neither time, effort nor expense maintaining the premises to their high exacting standards with modern and valuable fixtures, fittings and equipment.”
