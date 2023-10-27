Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Gate of India Leeds: Indian and Bangladeshi restaurant in heart of Morley up for sale for £65,000

An Indian and Bangladeshi restaurant and takeaway in Leeds is up for sale.
Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 25th Oct 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 10:42 BST
Gate of India, located in Morley, has listed its lease for sale on the Rightmove website, via agents Alan J Picken, for £65,000.

The advert said: “The business occupies a prime trading position along the bustling Bridge Street, in the heart of Morley.

“Over the years the business has attracted a very regular clientele from the large residential area and conurbations. Excellent sales and profits are achieved!”

Gate of India, in Morley, is up for sale now for £65,000. Photo: Jonathan GawthorpeGate of India, in Morley, is up for sale now for £65,000. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
Gate of India, in Morley, is up for sale now for £65,000. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The business still has an active takeaway website and is listed as open on Google.

The eatery offers authentic and homemade Indian food and the menu includes vegetarian and seafood starters, biryani dishes and tandoori specialities. It also serves a number of English dishes, including as sirloin steak and omelettes.

It is on the market following the owner’s wishes to “concentrate his efforts on other business opportunities”, according to the advert.

The listing said that Gate of India remains in top condition. It added: “Our client has spared neither time, effort nor expense maintaining the premises to their high exacting standards with modern and valuable fixtures, fittings and equipment.”

Find out more information about Gate of India’s sale on the Rightmove website.

