Free fruit and veg for first 30 customers at new Leeds Aldi opening on Thursday

Leeds' new Aldi in Rothwell will be officially opened on Thursday morning - with the help of an Olympic cyclist.

The brand new store in Rothwell will open on Thursday 4th July at 8.00am.

Aldi will officially open in Rothwell

Exclusive offers will run throughout opening day and the first 30 customers through the door will receive a free bag of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s fantastic Super 6 range, a spokesman for Aldi said.

To celebrate the store opening, store manager Phil Wilkinson and his team will be joined by Olympic cyclist, Callum Skinner, to cut the all-important ribbon on opening morning.

Mr Wilkinson, said: “We’re really looking forward to opening our new store in Rothwell. The team and I are working hard behind the scenes to get everything ready for the big day. It will be fantastic to have Callum with us too, meeting customers and giving out bags of free fruit and vegetables.”

Team GB cyclist and gold medal Olympian, Callum Skinner, added: “I can’t wait to open the new Aldi in the town of Rothwell. I’m excited to meet the store’s first customers and chat to everyone about all things Olympics and healthy eating.”

The new store will be located on Carlton Lane, Rothwell, LS26 0AG and will be open:

Monday - Saturday: 8.00am - 9.00pm

Sunday: 10.00am - 4.00pm

Bank Holidays: 8.00am-8.00pm