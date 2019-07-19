Fooled you! Huddersfield Town reveals its REAL kit for new season as club backs ‘Save our Shirt’ campaign

Huddersfield Town has today revealed the REAL Umbro home kit that Jan Siewert’s side will wear throughout the 2019/20 season.

Two days after the first release of a home shirt that has been much-discussed among Town fans and the wider football community – and which was also worn in the pre-season win at Rochdale on Wednesday night – a blue and white striped shirt featuring no sponsor logo has now been revealed.

The shirt is part of Paddy Power’s new ‘Save Our Shirt’ campaign; an initiative that is backing a move towards unbranded football kits, effectively returning the shirt back to the fans.

As a result, Paddy Power has relinquished the space on the front of the shirt that the company would be due as title sponsor.

Huddersfield Town’s Commercial Director Sean Jarvis commented: “We’re happy to support Paddy Power’s ‘Save Our Shirt’ campaign with the launch of our actual 2019/20 home kit this morning.

“It has been a very interesting two days’ since the original launch on Wednesday, which we expected, but we’ve always had in mind that our supporters would understand, and really like the real kit when it was properly revealed today.

“We’re really happy with this kit, which is unique in modern-day football. I’d like to thank Paddy Power, Umbro and everyone else involved in the kit for their hard work towards today.”

Paddy Power MD, Victor Corcoran, said: “Shirt sponsorship in football has gone too far. We accept that there is a role for sponsors around football, but the shirt should be sacred.

“So today we are calling on other sponsors to join the Save Our Shirt campaign, and give something back to the fans.

“As a sponsor, we know our place, and it’s not on your shirt.”

The actual 2019/20 home kit, produced by Umbro, features Town’s traditional blue and white striped shirt, combined with a new navy pinstripe and predominantly white arms.

Town’s crest appears where it traditionally does – above the heart – as a woven badge, with the famous embroidered Umbro logo on the opposite side.

The navy colour from the pinstripe also features on the neck detailing, whilst the names and numbers that appear on the back of the shirt will be in the same colour too.

The accompanying shorts and socks are both white, as previously shown.

The new home kit will go on sale to supporters at 9am on Saturday 20 July 2019, online at htafcmegastore.com and in both the Stadium Superstore and Packhorse Centre store.

The 2019/20 adult home shirt is priced at £48, with junior shirts at £38 and baby kits at £33.

Shorts begin from £20 for juniors, with socks starting at £10 for juniors.

Name printing is £5, with numbers being added for another £5. Sleeve badges are available in adult sizes, also priced at £5.

As part of the campaign, Paddy Power are setting up a ‘shirt amnesty’ outside Huddersfield Town’s first game of the season – at home to Derby County on August 5th – where they will give out 500 unbranded Huddersfield Town jerseys, in exchange for older, branded versions.

They have also donated their sponsorship of the club’s training kit to the Huddersfield Town foundation.

For more information on the Save Our Shirt campaign, go to www.saveourshirt.co.uk