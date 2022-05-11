Daltons Business says fish and chip shops are highly in demand and enjoy good repeat business, meaning they can be both financially and personally rewarding.
Its website has listings for more than 20,000 businesses and 200 franchise opportunities of all kinds, including these fish and chip shops in and around Leeds.
1. Leeds area
An established business on this site for 100 years, The Fish Shop was fully refurbished throughout eight years ago to a high standard. It is showing good solid year-round returns from a loyal customer base but with further scope to explore. The freehold is available for £230,000.
2. Leeds area
A fabulous opportunity to purchase a small fish and chip shop in the heart of an idyllic village. It provides an excellent income and is well supported by the local community, including servicing events from local tennis club, bowling club and churches. The leasehold is available for £69,950.
3. Leeds area
An old established business with loyal customer base, this restaurant and takeaway was achieving takings of £4,000 per week prior to the owner's health issues. After 18 years at the helm, they have decided to retire and put the business up for sale. The leasehold is available for £45,000.
4. Horsforth
An opportunity to acquire this superb fisheries in this much sought after area of Horsforth. Established in 1925, there is potential to increase the annual turnover of £260,000 by extending the hours over the weekend. The leasehold is available for £110,000 or the leasehold and property can be purchased for offers over £399,950.