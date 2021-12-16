Festive event at Leeds Kirkgate Market to celebrate African and Caribbean culture and heritage

Hosted by Nubian Noire, a not-for-profit organisation that works to support BAME businesses and entrepreneurs, the free event will mark the annual festival Kwanzaa.

Kwanzaa is a week-long cultural celebration which originated in America, but is also widely celebrated in the UK in December to honour Black British culture and heritage.

There will be the chance to learn about the origins of the festival and its seven principles, as well as Caribbean food, local traders, live music, a children's craft corner and complimentary glass of sorrel - a Jamaican iced drink - served on arrival.

Organiser Dionne Edwards pictured with Francesca Rogers from Browniebakehaus

Dionne Edwards launched Nubian Noire in 2019 to support BAME businesses and young entrepreneurs to push through social and economic boundaries, as well as tackling inequalities which have surfaced in the pandemic.

To celebrate Black History Month, she organised a pop-up library of 'human black history books' who brought their stories of inequality, unconscious bias, racial injustices, mental health and life in Leeds.

Dionne said: "I'm passionate about using my expertise and business knowledge to create new opportunities that can have a lasting effect in the community.

"I aim to help young and emerging black businesses to progress in the dismal economic aftermath of Covid-19.

"This event is free to make it accessible for all and I hope it will inspire the younger generation to consider business start-ups, taking the baton and building on the older generation's legacy."