Famous Yorkshire mill which appeared in Emmerdale and Heartbeat has helped to support 400 jobs

John Gaunt and Sarah McLaughlin. Photos by Giles Rocholl.

Anahata Yoga has moved into the historic Old Combing building at Sunny Bank Mills in Farsley, West Yorkshire

Over the past decade, Sunny Bank Mills, has been transformed into a modern business hub. It is now home to 75 companies, which employ a total of around 400 staff.

This is the latest in a raft of new lettings at Sunny Bank Mills, where the ITV dramas Emmerdale and Heartbeat were once filmed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah McLaughlin, the owner of Anahata Yoga, said: “I wanted to open a studio with a real community feel and I absolutely love what Sunny Bank Mills has to offer.

“Filled with local businesses, art studios and designers, it just felt like the right place to be. The studio is a gorgeous big space, light and airy, so for me it offers the perfect setting for a yoga studio.

“I live locally and am a regular visitor to the Mill Kitchen, Grumpys and the Art Gallery, all housed at the mill. I also love their Christmas Market. When I first moved here on my return from London, I attended one of the tours of the mill and I absolutely love how well-preserved the history of the mill is. I will definitely be looking into the history of Old Combing."

She said John and William Gaunt, the joint managing directors of Edwin Woodhouse and Co Ltd, the family company that owns Sunny Bank Mills, have been “incredibly helpful” with her move.