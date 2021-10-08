Facebook and Instagram problems: Social media platforms confirm user issues for second time this week
Facebook and Instagram have confirmed users are having problems accessing services for a second time in a week.
Friday, 8th October 2021, 8:46 pm
Facebook said on Twitter: “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products.
“We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologise for any inconvenience.”
Instagram added: “We know some of you may be having some issues using Instagram right now. We’re so sorry and are working as quickly as possible to fix.”
Both platforms experienced outages for around five hours on Monday evening, alongside messaging service WhatsApp.