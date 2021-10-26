Jasmine Day, James Harrop, Richard Day, Zoe Harrop, Luke Harrop and Laura Marsh are set to open Hideout after renovating the former Rudys Bar on Lidget Hull.

The group of six "daydreamed" of opening their own bar and Luke Harrop told the YEP they jumped at the chance to buy the bar when it came up for sale.

He said their lockdown purchase will now be ready to open at 4pm this Friday (October 29) after successful work to renovate the bar and seating area.

Jasmine Day, Luke Harrop and Laura Marsh Pic: Luke Harrop

Speaking to the YEP, Luke said: "We are all delighted to be opening Friday and we hope people like it as much as we do.

"We are opening for a few friends and family on Thursday just to make sure we are ready for Friday.

"We have a good selection of local craft beers and spirits for people to try so sure there is something for everybody."

Luke said the response and support from the Pudsey community had been "amazing".

He added: "Everyday somebody will ask when we are opening so I'm pleased to be able to confirm it for this week.

"We are all excited for it to be open and nervous in equal measure.

"We will be open from 4pm on Friday."