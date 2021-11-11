Meat:Stack, which was founded in Newcastle in 2016 as a pop-up, is taking the final 1,681 sq ft of quality retail space at 34 Boar Lane.

The restaurant is planning to open early in 2022.

Recruiting is now underway for all positions, with a total of up to 15 jobs to be created.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Excitement as new restaurant Meat:Stack set to open on Boar Lane in Leeds city centre cc Meat:Stack

Tom Westman, partner and director of Meat:Stack explained: “We love Leeds.

"It is one of the finest cities in the world and we felt it was the ideal place to open our second restaurant.

"We wanted to be central and close to the station, so when we heard about the availability of the unit at 34 Boar Lane, it fitted the bill perfectly, not just with its location, but also with its modern, friendly, inclusive and community-orientated ethos.

“We know Leeds is big on community – and that’s crucial for us. We will be using local suppliers for the majority of our food and we want to build strong and long-standing relationships with these suppliers and, of course, with our customers. If all goes well, we are hoping to open a second branch in the city.”

Excitement as new restaurant Meat:Stack set to open on Boar Lane in Leeds city centre cc Meat:Stack

The 57,000 sq ft building, with 46,000 sq ft of office space over five floors, is located immediately opposite the railway station in the heart of the city’s professional and retail quarters.

The Meat;Stack deal was brokered by the Leeds office of global property firm Knight Frank on behalf of Kinrise.

George Aberdeen, co-founder of Kinrise, explained: “We are delighted that all three retail units at 34 Boar Lane are now let to innovative and imaginative companies.

"They are all the perfect fit for our very special building, where we are creating a collaborative environment that offers our occupiers high-quality office floors, small studios or co-working desks all with top technology as well as our exciting range of independent restaurants and events.

“Our aim is to turn iconic but un-loved buildings into creative work, retail and community spaces. It means that the city’s heritage and soul lives on for the future and real cultural capital remains in the centre rather than being pushed further out of cities.

"The Meat:Stack letting is an excellent example of turning this aim into reality.”

Eamon Fox, partner and head of department at Knight Frank in Leeds, commented: “We are choosing our occupiers very carefully, as the spirit and ethos of 34 Boar Lane is crucial. Meat:Stack have already established a fantastic reputation in Newcastle and we are thrilled they are now coming to Leeds. Their independent and local approach is absolutely brilliant and fits this special building’s aspirational culture perfectly.

“We worked with Kinrise for over three years to find the correct property in Leeds and our ambitious vision has now become a reality. We have transformed this well-positioned building into an exciting workplace and community hub at the forefront of the Leeds market. The lettings announced so far are a resounding endorsement of what Kinrise has achieved here.

“The successful letting of the three retail units to successful independent businesses is a tremendous boost for those working at 34 Boar Lane.

Current occupiers of 34 Boar Lane include recruitment company Charlton Morris, pensions advisory firm Isio, brand agency McCann, culture group Leeds 2023 and popular Yorkshire restaurant chain Mowgli, together with many smaller companies.