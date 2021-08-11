In resuming team activities, Linley & Simpson has pledged that for each new and successful sales or lettings instruction between now and September 30, £100 will go to Martin House on completion of a form.

It is hoped this, together with a number of other planned fundraising events, will help the residential sales and lettings specialist smash this year’s fundraising target of £24,000.

Pictured in the grounds of Martin House are, from left, Linley & Simpson chief executive Nick Simpson, Martin House ambassador Christine Talbot; Linley & Simpson chairman Will Linley, and Martin House chief executive Clair Holdsworth.

Based at Boston Spa, near Wetherby, the hospice supports families across West, North and East Yorkshire, by providing support and palliative care for children and young people with life-limiting conditions.

Nick Simpson, chief executive of Linley & Simpson, said: “Five years ago, we made a commitment to support this wonderful charity, and I’m delighted to say in that time we have helped raise more than £100,000 for them.”

Although fundraising activities over the last 15 months have been severely curtailed by the pandemic, staff have still undertaken a number of fundraising tasks including last weekend’s York 10k.

Members of the team are also signed up to compete in the Leeds 10k and the Leeds Dragon Boat race in Roundhay Park.

Mr Simpson added: “After more than a year, it was fantastic to be able to visit the charity again, meet Martin House ambassador Christine Talbot and chief executive Clair Holdsworth, and revisit the section of garden that we, as a team, helped create a number of years ago.”

It costs Martin House nearly £9m each year to provide its vital services. The charity only receives around 11 per cent statutory funding and, therefore, relies on donations and fundraising to cover the remaining costs.

Every year it cares for more than 420 children and their families, as well as around 150 bereaved families, at its hospice, in hospitals and in the community. It is open around the clock, 365 days a year, whenever families need help and support.

Its chief executive, Clair Holdsworth, said: “We are so grateful for Linley & Simpson’s long-term commitment. Their support and dedication in the last five years has made a significant difference.”