Dr Who and Deadpool actors join Leeds protests over new Asda contracts

The actor is backing the protest

Dr Who star Paul Mcgann, who also starred in cult hit Withnail and I and Aliens 3, and Rob Delaney, who appeared in Catastrophe and Deadpool 2, both leant their support ahead of a mass protest in Leeds on Wednesday.

Union GMB say they are along with 23,000 members of the public are backing Asda workers’ fight against a controversial new contract.

Mr McGann was snapped holding a ‘standing with Asda workers’ placard, while Mr Delaney tweeted GMB’s ‘Asda respect your workers’ video.

Paul Mcgann as Dr Who

A petition calling on Asda to treat its workers with respect has now received more than 23,000 signatures.

Asda wants workers to sign the so-called 'flexible' Contract 6 - which the unions says will staff lose all their paid breaks and forced to work bank holidays – or be sacked on November 2 in the run up the Christmas.

The supermarket argues that the move will increase pay for workers.

Asda workers have been protesting outside stores up and down the country, while more than 1,000 turned out for a protest in August.

Gary Carter, GMB National Officer, said: “Asda workers know everyone is backing them– from film and TV stars to political heavyweights and the hundreds heading to Leeds to protest this week. Everyone but Asda bosses basically.

“This new contract, with the contractual changes it brings, is forcing workers to choose between looking after their disabled son, elderly mother or vulnerable partner and losing their job – it’s just not right."

Asda has been contacted for comment.

Commenting previously on the matter, Asda has said: "The retail sector is undergoing significant change and it is important that we are able to keep pace with these changes.

"The overwhelming majority of our colleagues have signed onto the new contracts and while we appreciate that some of our colleagues find the changes more unsettling, we do not want any of them to leave.