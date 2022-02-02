However, the pub - described as having a "real sense of character" has now been closed for more than a year,

Star Pubs has now revealed plans for a £224,000 investment to reopen the "once celebrated establishment".

The pub is split into two trading areas - a main bar and dining room.

It also boasts a beautiful beer garden that offers customers views of the surrounding countryside, the listing states.

"Our investment will cover all trading areas of the pub to create a truly beautiful destination country pub", the listing says.

"The new operator of The Bankhouse should drive trade through a quality food menu.

"They should also offer a variety of cask ale and premium spirits.

"The perfect operator for The Bankhouse will have a passion for food.

"They will have prior experience running a similar pub and have the ability to market their business effectively online."

The bar will be steam cleaned to enhance the original stone and slate features when the plans are implemented.

"We will reupholster the existing fixed seating in leather and add new free standing furniture", Star Pubs said.

"The fireplace will be restored so that this space has a cosy feel to it. We will also add new lighting and decoration throughout.

"In the dining room, we will add new flooring.

"The existing furniture will be upcycled and we will add new decorations throughout.

"The WCs will also be refurbished to a high standard.

"The catering kitchen will receive a new layout to create more space and new flooring will be added."

The pub is well known for its beer garden, offering customers scenic views of the surrounding countryside.

"Our investment will further add to the appeal of this space - this will include new bench style seating and oak pole lighting", the listing states.

"Twinkly festoon lighting will be hung over the seating area and in the surrounding trees.

"These additions will create a truly magical space in the warmer summer evenings.

"We will also create new signage for the pub.

"The windows and doors will be repainted and the existing flags and concrete pads will be cleaned."

For more information on the pub including costs, visit the Star Pubs website.