Cyber security services firm ECSC well positioned to maximise opportunities as economy recovers

ECSC has published a trading update for the six months ended 30 June 2021.

Over the period, the group revenue rose by 15% to £3.01m. Final results for the period will be announced on Wednesday, September 22 2021.

The company also announced that, after overcoming a recent health condition, Ian Castle has decided to step down from the board with immediate effect. Mr Castle will continue his role as chief technology officer on a part-time basis.

Ian Mann

Ian Mann, Chief Executive Officer of ECSC, commented: "We are pleased to report that ECSC's momentum has continued into the first half of this year, with strong growth across both our MDR and Assurance divisions, owing in part to our focus on converting increasing numbers of Assurance clients and those with incident response retainers to long-term MDR clients.

"Following the relatively short-term impact of Covid-19 in 2020, the teams have adapted well to new ways of working within both our sales and delivery functions, and the group is well positioned to maximise opportunities in a recovering economy.