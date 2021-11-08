The customer started to queue at 6pm on Sunday evening to win the prize worth more than £3,000.

Tim Hortons officially opened its doors in Birstall Retail Park in Leeds on Monday (November 8).

The new restaurant and drive-thru is now welcoming customers from 6am till midnight, seven days a week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A customer queued for more than 12 hours overnight to win free drinks for a year by becoming the first person through the door of the new Tim Hortons Birstall branch. cc Tim Hortons

The highly anticipated restaurant opened its doors at Birstall Retail Park for the first time today and celebrated by gifting the first drive-thru and restaurant customer free coffee, every day for the whole year.

Tim Hortons will run a month of giveaways including free drinks and donuts as well as exclusive deals including any Breakfast Meal for £2.49 which includes a main breakfast item, small hot drink or orange juice and a hash brown.

These promotions will be available to anyone who activates their Tim Hortons digital card - redeemed via scanning a QR code within the store or by visiting here.

Kevin Hydes, Chief Commercial Officer of Tim Hortons® franchise in the U.K commented on the opening: “Leeds has always been a highly requested location by our fans so we are thrilled to have finally opened our doors and to be delivering our Canadian charm to the city morning, noon and night. We are lucky enough to have a number of ‘super fans’ within the community and customers have been queuing since last night to for a chance to claim one of our famous giveaways.”

“Our dedicated team have been training hard behind the scenes to ensure every customer has the quality experience we’re so well known for and we cannot wait to welcome each and every guest through the door.

"Our launch in Birstall Retail Park is just the start for us here in North Yorkshire and we encourage guests to keep their eyes peeled for more exciting news to come.”