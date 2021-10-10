Yorkshire Evening Post subscriptions offer: Save 50% on your first six months
The Yorkshire Evening Post is proud to have been part of life in Leeds since 1890 - and we'll continue to champion our great city with your support.
Whether it's sharing the stories of the people who make Leeds so special, shining a light on the issues affecting your lives or holding those in power to account, our journalists are proud to be part of a newspaper that has served the city for generations.
If you value the local journalism that our dedicated team of reporters provides every day - from the courts and council chambers, to the latest developments at Elland Road - then we hope you'll support our work by taking out a subscription.
With our digital subscriptions, you'll have unlimited access to our news and sports coverage - and you'll see 70 per cent fewer ads. You'll also get access to our interactive puzzles.
And thanks to our autumn deal, you can save 50 per cent off the cost of your first six months as a new subscriber.
Simply sign up by the end of Sunday October 17 and enter discount code ATMN50 to take advantage of this limited-time offer. Head to our subscriptions page for the full details.