Fish and chips, burgers and Strongbow are all matchday favourites of Leeds United fans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Food can be a great way to prepare yourself for a big game and get yourself in the football spirit.

Elland Road plays host to a lot of great food options on matchdays for Leeds United fans to eat before a football game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We spoke to people visiting Elland Road about what their favourite foods to pick up at the stadium are.