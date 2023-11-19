We spoke to Leeds United fans about their favourite matchday foods - watch what they said
Fish and chips, burgers and Strongbow are all matchday favourites of Leeds United fans
Food can be a great way to prepare yourself for a big game and get yourself in the football spirit.
Elland Road plays host to a lot of great food options on matchdays for Leeds United fans to eat before a football game.
We spoke to people visiting Elland Road about what their favourite foods to pick up at the stadium are.
Watch to find out what Leeds United fans recommend if you ever find yourself attending a game in the city.