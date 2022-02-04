These are the 10 shops at White Rose Shopping Centre Leeds that have now permanently closed

Many stores up and down the country faced closure following the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and many at the White Rose were no different. Huge high street names like Topshop and Debenhams, which was founded back in 1778, sadly called in administrators, leading to the closures of stores. Meanwhile the popular Disney store also shut its doors for good.
The popular Disney stores closed its doors for good in September of last year. This followed a decision by Disney to close a number of their stores across the world as it focused on its ecommerce business and significantly reduced its brick-and-mortar footprint.
Debenhams fell into administration in late 2020 and by May 2021 had closed all of its stores. Fashion retailer, Boohoo purchased the brand and moved all trading online.
Much like Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins was also bought out by Boohoo and this purchase led to the closure of a number of stores, including the Leeds branch.
Following its sister ship Dorothy Perkins, Burton was also moved online following the Boohoo takeover.