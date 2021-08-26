The launch will take place after months of building work at Parkside Retail Park and preparations to transform the old Topps Tiles, Carpetright and one other unit into a brand new Range superstore, complete with an outdoor garden centre.

It will provide over 30,000 sq. ft of space in which to shop.

The Range is opening a new store in Pontefract.

The creation of 80 full and part-time jobs when the Pontefract branch opens is positive news in such challenging times for the retail sector and the new store is expected to be a boost to the local economy and area.

The new store, which will be spread over two floors, will provide products across 18 different departments from essential cleaning supplies, petcare and DIY accessories, home décor, furniture, and kitchen and dining selections.

It will also have a large outdoor garden centre.

The Pontefract store will open with the Christmas shop, for which The Range is renowned, selling trees, decorations, lights and much more to make this Festive season even more special.

Alongside an extensive offering of Range products, the new Pontefract branch will be home to an Iceland food department.

The store will be operating in line with current Covid-19 Government guidelines when it opens on October 29.