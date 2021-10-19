The Ossett Brewery owned pub is joining forces with Noi's Thai Kitchen for a long-term kitchen residency.

From Tuesday, October 19, football fans and Beeston locals will be able to sample some authentic Thai street food in the pub alongside their matchday drink.

The lunch menu, running from 12pm until 3pm, includes tempura, chicken satay skewers and traditional Thai curries. Choose one starter, one main and a side dish for only £10.25.

The Old Peacock in Elland Road is opening up a new Thai kitchen.

From 5pm, there will be a more extensive, a la carte menu, featuring Thai-style sirloin steak, roasted duck and chef specials such as chicken katsu curry, aromatic seafood and a selection of desserts to cleanse the palate.

A special matchday menu has also been created for when Leeds play at home.

Co-Owner of Ossett Brewery, Jamie Lawson, said: “The Old Peacock is one of the most distinctive and celebrated pubs in Leeds.

One of the dishes from Noi’s Thai Kitchen.

"It’s spacious, has a large beer garden and is popular with matchday fans and families alike.

"It’s great to have Noi’s Thai Kitchen in residence, spicing up the offering and providing food that perfectly complements our selection of real ales.

"It’s something a little different for The Old Peacock, but we hope to encourage more people to visit, especially those who have never been before and who haven’t yet experienced the great atmosphere and warm welcome.

"The variety of dishes on the menus ensures there is something to suit everyone and the matchday menu is sure to go down well with Leeds fans.”

Noi’s Thai Kitchen is the brain-child of Noi, her husband A and good friend, Sawat.

Noi has spent nearly 20 years perfecting her craft, working with some of the UKs top Thai chefs and Sawat’s food has previously been described as a “taste of heaven”.

Noi said: “We are an excellent team and have worked together for over 10 years serving diners in Leeds. We had a shared dream of running our own successful restaurant and we’re so grateful to Ossett Brewery for inviting us to join The Old Peacock.

"The menus have been meticulously chosen based on the flavours we know the people of Leeds love so we’re really looking forward to welcoming diners.”

The Old Peacock has been located on Elland Road for almost 200 years, long before the stadium was even conceptualised.

It was Bentleys Brewery who initially created a sports ground opposite the pub for their workers, which later became the place that Leeds fans call ‘home’.

Despite being re-built in the 1960s, The Old Peacock remained part of the fabric of the football club and has been a ritual for football fans for generations.

With many businesses and locals in the area surrounding the pub, the team at Ossett Brewery hopes to welcome lots of new faces to the establishment over the coming months.

Jamie added: “There is so much history to The Old Peacock. It’s one of Leeds’ longest standing pubs and we have retained its historic DNA, whilst injecting some modern touches, such as the Thai takeover.