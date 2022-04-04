Subscribe to the Yorkshire Evening Post and get your first month free and four half price with our spring offer

Whether it's sharing the stories of the people who make Leeds so special, shining a light on the issues affecting your lives or holding those in power to account, our journalists are proud to be part of a newspaper that has served the city for generations.

If you value the local journalism that our dedicated team of reporters provides every day - from the courts and council chambers, to the latest developments at Elland Road - then we hope you'll support our work by taking out a digital subscription.

Sign up for one of our annual packages today and you'll get your first month completely free and then four months at half price thanks to our spring deal - that's a saving of up to £26.97 on the usual price.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The YEP is running a special offer for subscriptions this spring. Picture: Adobe Stock.

What are the benefits of a digital subscription?

Our monthly and annual digital subscribers get unlimited access to our news and sports coverage, including all Premium articles.

You'll be able to play our interactive puzzles, including crosswords, sudoku and word wheel challenges.

All of our subscribers see 70 per cent fewer ads on the website and enjoy faster load times, but our annual subscribers also enjoy ad-free articles.

If you take out an annual package, you'll get access to the newspaper edition app on your mobile, tablet and desktop too.

And as an extra thank you, our Insider+ Rewards programme offers a range of loyalty discounts and competitions available exclusively to our subscribers.

How to take out a subscription and save £26.97 with our offer

To claim the spring deal, simply take out one of the digital packages on our subscriptions page and enter the code SPRING22 at the checkout to apply the discount

This special offer is available to new customers only and closes at 11.59pm on April 30.

You'll find full details, plus the terms and conditions, on the subscriptions page.