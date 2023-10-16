Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Fines to be issued over Covid-19 lockdown-busting Tory HQ party
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash

Razzamataz Theatre School: Award-winning north Leeds dance school up for 'quick sale' for less than £50,000

An award-winning north Leeds theatre school has been put up for sale.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 16th Oct 2023, 11:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Razzamataz Theatre School Franchise, located in Moortown Leeds, has been listed for a quick sale by Franchise Resales Ltd at a reduced asking price of £45,000.

The popular theatre group offers fun performing arts lessons nationwide in drama, Singing and dancing, with classes for children of all ages. The Leeds branch of the school is reported to make an annual turnover of £89,000 on accounts, with the Net Profit “available on request”. It also boasts an incredible 5-star rating on Trustist.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The business listing says: “This is your chance to take advantage of huge growth potential as the franchise currently operates only on Saturdays, leaving room for expansion into weekday classes. With their proven business model and expert support, you can turn this business into a thriving enterprise that provides quality performing arts education to children throughout the week.

Most Popular
Razzamataz Theatre School Leeds currently operates out of Carr Manor Community School in Moortown. Picture: GoogleRazzamataz Theatre School Leeds currently operates out of Carr Manor Community School in Moortown. Picture: Google
Razzamataz Theatre School Leeds currently operates out of Carr Manor Community School in Moortown. Picture: Google

“As the new owner, you can be confident that you are investing in a business with a strong reputation and a loyal customer base. With the right marketing strategies and innovative ideas, you can take this business to the next level and become a leading performing arts school in the region. And with the support of the franchisor's experienced team, you will have everything you need to succeed.”

The current owners are said to be placing the business up for sale “with a heavy heart due to poor health” but believe it is in the best interest of the business and their students to find a new owner who can continue to provide the high-quality performing arts education their students deserve.

Related topics:Leeds