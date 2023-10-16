Razzamataz Theatre School: Award-winning north Leeds dance school up for 'quick sale' for less than £50,000
and live on Freeview channel 276
Razzamataz Theatre School Franchise, located in Moortown Leeds, has been listed for a quick sale by Franchise Resales Ltd at a reduced asking price of £45,000.
The popular theatre group offers fun performing arts lessons nationwide in drama, Singing and dancing, with classes for children of all ages. The Leeds branch of the school is reported to make an annual turnover of £89,000 on accounts, with the Net Profit “available on request”. It also boasts an incredible 5-star rating on Trustist.
The business listing says: “This is your chance to take advantage of huge growth potential as the franchise currently operates only on Saturdays, leaving room for expansion into weekday classes. With their proven business model and expert support, you can turn this business into a thriving enterprise that provides quality performing arts education to children throughout the week.
“As the new owner, you can be confident that you are investing in a business with a strong reputation and a loyal customer base. With the right marketing strategies and innovative ideas, you can take this business to the next level and become a leading performing arts school in the region. And with the support of the franchisor's experienced team, you will have everything you need to succeed.”
The current owners are said to be placing the business up for sale “with a heavy heart due to poor health” but believe it is in the best interest of the business and their students to find a new owner who can continue to provide the high-quality performing arts education their students deserve.