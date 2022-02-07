The unit is in the Swinnow Grange Mills in Stanningley Road, Stanningley.

It is currently used for storing building materials, but the owner wants to convert it into a pub business.

The micropub would sell drinks as well as food.

Plans have been submitted for a new microbrewery in Swinnow Grange Mills.

It would have a kitchen, beer storage room, sales area and toilet, according to the plans.

A total of four jobs would be created.

These would consist of two full-time roles and two part-time.

This is the proposed layout for the pub, as seen in plans submitted to Leeds City Council.

Opening hours are proposed to be 11am to 11pm on Monday to Friday, and on Sundays.

On Saturday it is proposed to be 11am to 12am.