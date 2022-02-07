Plans to transform Swinnow Grange Mills storage unit into new micropub serving food
Plans have been submitted to transform an storage unit into a micropub in west Leeds.
The unit is in the Swinnow Grange Mills in Stanningley Road, Stanningley.
It is currently used for storing building materials, but the owner wants to convert it into a pub business.
The micropub would sell drinks as well as food.
It would have a kitchen, beer storage room, sales area and toilet, according to the plans.
A total of four jobs would be created.
These would consist of two full-time roles and two part-time.
Opening hours are proposed to be 11am to 11pm on Monday to Friday, and on Sundays.
On Saturday it is proposed to be 11am to 12am.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.