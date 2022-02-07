Plans to transform Swinnow Grange Mills storage unit into new micropub serving food

Plans have been submitted to transform an storage unit into a micropub in west Leeds.

By Rebecca Marano
Monday, 7th February 2022, 11:45 am

The unit is in the Swinnow Grange Mills in Stanningley Road, Stanningley.

It is currently used for storing building materials, but the owner wants to convert it into a pub business.

The micropub would sell drinks as well as food.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Plans have been submitted for a new microbrewery in Swinnow Grange Mills.

It would have a kitchen, beer storage room, sales area and toilet, according to the plans.

A total of four jobs would be created.

These would consist of two full-time roles and two part-time.

Read More

Read More
27 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1987
This is the proposed layout for the pub, as seen in plans submitted to Leeds City Council.

Opening hours are proposed to be 11am to 11pm on Monday to Friday, and on Sundays.

On Saturday it is proposed to be 11am to 12am.

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.

LeedsLeeds United