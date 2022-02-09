Gravity Active Entertainment is gearing up to begin work on Gravity GT e-karting, a multi-level electric karting track at Xscape which will create more than 50 jobs.

Following the success of Gravity's trampoline parks, the attraction will take over around 24,000 sq. ft. of space at the Castleford centre.

After recently opening their first e-kart experience in Wandsworth, London, Gravity is racing on with plans to create their second race site - set to open in summer.

Gravity's co-founder and CEO, Harvey Jenkinson, in one of the state-of-the-art electric karts with Formula One steering wheels

Gravity's co-founder and CEO, Harvey Jenkinson, said: “This is next generation pleasure leisure - easy, clean, bright, racing fun and doable on a whim.

"We opened our very first trampolining offer at Xscape Yorkshire back in 2015, so it’s fitting to be bringing the e-karts to Xscape Yorkshire, the first in the North.

“Gravity GT e-karting will change the whole face of karting in the UK and open up the market. It’s in rapid growth across the USA and we’re sure the potential for the same exists here in the UK.

“If you’re into your karting you will absolutely love this, as the tracks are professionally designed by racing experts and the karts really fly, no more stalled engines and the need for a push start.

"And if you’re new to it there’s no worries about bulky suits and bruised backs, just adrenaline fuelled fun with friends and family.”

The Japanese-themed raceway, which is split across two levels, will be created by racetrack design professionals.

It will be equipped with high-tech safety features, including the ability for the race controller to deactivate karts remotely at the flick of a switch.

The karts feature a Formula 1 steering wheel with boost control and sound effects to add to the experience.

There will be various kart options for different ages, with sessions for under 12s, twin karts for parents and kids and full-speed adult karts that can reach up to 40 mph.

The experience will include a large track-side café for spectators and state-of-the-art lighting, as well as a karaoke area and cutting-edge electric gamebox, an immersive smart room for groups to interact with.

Marc Myers, retail operations director at Landsec, which owns Xscape Yorkshire, said: “People are always on the hunt for more ways to socialise and for one-of-a-kind experiences, so we’re constantly looking at how we can bring new concepts to our destinations.

"We know that our guests want to be able to try a variety of different activities all in one place, so GT e-karting will be a great new addition for Xscape Yorkshire.”