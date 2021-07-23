New logistics facility in Yorkshire set to create 150 jobs after securing planning permission

P4 Planning has helped to secure planning approval for a new industrial scheme in Birstall, West Yorkshire.

P4 Planning, an independent consultancy providing commercial planning advice, has helped to secure planning approval for a new industrial scheme in Birstall, West Yorkshire

Mileway, a logistics real estate company, plans to transform the land at Norquest Industrial Estate, to create a strategic hub for industrial, storage and distribution tenants.

The scheme has the potential to create up to 150 jobs.

Thomas O’Kane, Senior Planner at P4 Planning, said: “Planning approval paves the way for work to commence, a decision which will help attract new business and investment to the community. Sustainability is at the heart of this proposal and the plans will transform the site into a modern, attractive business location.”

James Chasen, Senior Asset Manager at Mileway, said: “We are excited to have secured planning approval for this new scheme and look forward to its development. The existing site will be completely transformed to provide high-quality, sustainable last-mile space for customers, while supporting the local economy with the potential to create up to 150 jobs.”

Mileway has one of the largest portfolios of logistics properties in Europe, with more than 1,400 assets across the UK, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and

the Nordics.