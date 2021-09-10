It means customers can have their breakfast, lunch or evening meal freshly made-to-order by one of 25 skilled chefs.

The menu includes flame-grilled chicken and steaks, pizza by the metre, basted chicken and fresh pasta.

Customers who live within 4km of the Morrisons Merrion Centre store can order from the Market Kitchen via Deliveroo

The Market Kitchen at the Merrion Centre Morrisons.

Its the first Market Kitchen in Yorkshire after Morrisons began the concept at London and Manchester stores.

Market Kitchen at the Leeds Kirkstall store will be opening in September.

The menu includes:

- Char & Smoke: The Char & Smoke counter offers a selection of flame-grilled vegetables, steak and chicken. These are served with a choice of three types of slaw and sauces; in wraps, ciabattas or with salad or rice.

- Bird and Baste: Freshly basted chicken is roasted and served with a choice of hot and cold sides.

- The Hot Pan: The hot pan offers a different dish each day, from risottos and paellas through to Korean fried rice and curries.

- Fresh Pasta: Customers can build their own pasta dish, with a choice on the freshly made pasta and sauces and a variety of toppings.

- Pizza by the Metre: Pizza made with fresh hand-stretched dough. Customers can opt for a-quarter-of-a-metre of pizza from £4 half-a-metre from £7, or a full metre from £11.

Hannah Munns, Morrisons' head of Market Kitchen, said: “The chefs use our fresh Market Street ingredients to create delicious seasonal meals for customers that are made to order.

"It means that customers can pop in and pick up their next meal while also buying the groceries they need for future meals.

"And, thanks to our partnership with Deliveroo, customers across Leeds will be able to enjoy their favourite dishes from our menu without leaving their kitchen.”

Charles Newman, associate director at Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS), owners of the Merrion Centre, said: “We are excited to see the new Market Kitchen concept open at the flagship Morrisons supermarket in the Merrion Centre.

"Morrisons has been our linchpin supermarket within the Centre since 1972 and just as the Arena Quarter has evolved over the years, we have seen continued investment and development at Morrisons to continuously improve our customer experience and offer.

“The new, freshly made meals, created by a team of in-store Morrisons chefs, will further enhance the food and beverage offer within the Merrion Centre, with shoppers able to pick up breakfast, lunch or an evening meal alongside their grocery shop all cooked on site. They can even have it delivered via Deliveroo.

“We think the concept will be very well received by existing and new Merrion Centre shoppers, as well as the increasing student population, with the areas around the city’s Arena Quarter seeing a big influx of new, high-end student accommodation.”