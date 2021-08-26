McDonald's Monopoly will run until October 5.

McDonald’s Monopoly was cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but this week it made its return with even bigger prizes on offer.

Here is everything you need to know about McDonald’s Monopoly 2021.

What is McDonald’s Monopoly and how do I play?

McDonald's Monopoly is a form of prize draw where you collect stickers from selected menu items.

You can either win by peeling an instant win sticker from the menu item, entering a code at the McDonald's website, or by collecting property sets like you would in a normal Monopoly game.

When does it start?

The promotion officially started yesterday at 11:30am.

McDonald's Monopoly will end at 11.59pm on Tuesday 5 October, giving you over a month to try your luck and win a prize.

What are the menu items that qualify?

The following items from the menu have the Monopoly codes and stickers.

Chicken and Bacon Salad, Chicken Salad, Chicken Selects, Chicken BBQ Smokehouse, Big Tasty, Chicken Legend, Any Big Flavour Wrap, Medium or Large Soft Drink, Any Item From the McCafe Iced Range, Medium or Large Fries, Mozzarella Dippers, Cadbury Dairy Milk McFlurry.

Are my stickers out of date?

No, your stickers are not out of date if you use them before October 5.

As the Monopoly was rescheduled due to the pandemic, the stickers are dated wrong but don't worry, they are still valid.

Instant Win Game Prizes / Collect To Win Game

- £100k Cash

- Ibiza Villa or UK Getaway Holiday

- £1,000 spend on Home Entertainment provided by AO.COM

- Lay-Z-Spa® Hot Tub provided by Lay-Z-Spa

- Choose a phone with 1 Year plan provided by Sky Mobile

- Missguided or Mennace £500 Shopping

- A Relaxing or Adventurous Experience provided by buyagift

- JD £100 Gift Card provided by JD Sports N/A 1,500

- McDonald’s Medium Extra Value Meal or Big Flavour Wrap Meal

- £1,000 cash

- McDonald’s Gold Card

- 50 Inch 4K Hisense Roku TV

- £200 FOR PASSING GO

- Wireless Headphones provided by Urbanears

- Prezzybox £100 Voucher

- £100 One4all Gift Card provided by The Gift Voucher Shop

- £50 Gift Card provided by JD Sports

- Limited Edition Beauty Box provided by Glossybox.co.uk

- HYPE Sunglasses provided by HYPE

- £30 Voucher Missguided or Mennace

- Inflatable Pool Float provided by Bestway

- Hype Backpack provided by Hype

- JUICE Portable Power Bank

- Personalised Phone Case provided by Wrappz

- Limited edition PopSockets PopGrip provided by PopSockets

- Sky Store Online Voucher £5.99

Food voucher prizes

- Big Mac® or Big Flavour Wrap

- 6 Chicken McNuggets® or Double Cheeseburger

- McFlurry® or Fruit Bag

- Small fries or veg bag

- Medium Coca-Cola® Zero Sugar or Medium Milkshake

- Quarter Pounder™ With Cheese or McChicken® Sandwich

- Apple Pie or Fruit Bag

- Any regular McCafe hot drink

Discount voucher-prizes

- 10% Off AO.COM

- 20% Off Urbanears

- 30% Off Missguided or Mennace

- £10 Off buyagift

- 12 Premium Retro Photo Prints provided by Photobox

- One Month Comedy Subscription provided by NextUp

- 30% Off Mobile Accessories provided by Juice

- £5 Off Personalised Phone Case provided by Wrappz

- £5 Off provided by Prezzybox.com

- £4 Off When You Spend £10 on Food provided by Just Eat

- 15% off at popsockets.co.uk provided by PopSockets

- 15% off a Beauty Box provided by Glossybox.co.uk

Online Game Cash

- £100 Cash

- £50 Cash

- £20 Cash

- £10 Cash

- £5 Cash

Online Game non-cash

- 1-day gym pass and 7 days Online Classes provided by Hussle

- NextUpOne Month Comedy Subscription

- Great Magazines 3-month digital magazine provided by Bauer Media

- £10 CeX voucher

- Great Magazines 1 Digital Magazine Edition provided by Bauer Media

- 50% off 1-day gym pass provided by Hussle

- Spend £15 or more for £5 Off a My McDonald’s app food-order

Digital Food voucher-prizes provided by McDonald’s

- Big Mac®Or Big Flavour Wrap

- 6 Chicken McNuggets®Or Double Cheeseburger

- McFlurry®Or Fruit Bag

- Small Fries Or Veg bag

- Medium Coca-Cola® Zero Sugar Or Medium Milkshake

- Quarter Pounder with Cheese Or McChicken® Sandwich

- Apple Pie Or Fruit Bag

- Any Reg McCafé Hot Drink