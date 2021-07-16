Luxury fashion brand Burberry records 'excellent start' to new financial year

Library image of Burberry London Fashion Week show

Bosses revealed sales hit £479 million in the 13 weeks to June 26, which was up from £257 million during the same period a year ago during the height of the pandemic.

Bosses at Burberry said the improving sales were down to selling more items at full price and benefiting from the easing of lockdown restrictions as customers looked to go out again.

Sales of leather goods, outerwear and shoes were all particularly strong. The rest of the year is expected to see a boost in Burberry’s wholesale business.

Marco Gobbetti, Chief Executive Officer, said: "We have made an excellent start to the new fiscal year.

"Full-price sales accelerated as our collections and campaigns attracted new, younger luxury customers to the brand. We saw strong growth across our strategic categories, in particular leather goods and outerwear, and exited markdowns in digital and mainline stores.

"We continued to roll out our new store concept that will transform how customers experience our brand and product in a uniquely British luxury setting. Despite the continuing challenging external environment, we are very pleased with the progress against our strategy. With the company firmly set on a path of growth and acceleration, we are confident of achieving our medium-term goals"

In its business review, Burberry said: "Despite a continuing challenging environment in Q1, we delivered further acceleration in our full-price sales, achieving +26% comparable full-price sales growth in the quarter vs LLY.

"This strong traction was evident across markets where Americas saw full-price comparable store sales more than double, Mainland China increased more than 55% and Korea more than 90% vs LLY.

The statement added: "This was driven by new, local, young customers buying across our core categories. At the same time, we exited in-store markdown this quarter and further reduced the weight of outlets in the mix.

"As a result, our overall comparable store sales were +1% vs LLY, despite the reduction of markdown and outlet sales, and continued disruptions in several markets which resulted in an average 11% of stores being closed in the period. By the end of June, the situation had improved to only 3% of stores closed, but 35% are still operating on reduced hours and business in Europe and much of Asia is still heavily impacted by the significant decline of international tourist traffic."

In May, Burberry said its employees in Castleford and Keighley have done a "phenomenal" job during the pandemic and both sites are performing very well.