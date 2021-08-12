The sponsorship package includes branding on the back of the team's shorts for the new season, a rink advertising board and sponsored matches through the course of the year.

First Bus will be introducing a matchday season ticket for ice hockey matches to encourage fans to use the bus to get to and from Planet Ice Leeds, where the Knights are based.

Leeds Knights Ice Hockey team head coach Dave Whistle with Martin Hirst communication director at bus company First West Yorkshire linking up with a sponsorship deal for the forthcoming NIHL National season (photo: Tony Johnson).

Ultra-low emission hybrid electric buses are used on the Elland Road Park and Ride service, one of the routes for travel to Planet Ice.

Leeds Knight play in the NIHL National league, the second tier of British ice hockey.

The Knights' first game as a franchise will be a pre-season exhibition game on Saturday, September 4 at Swindon Wildcats.

Their first home game will be played on Sunday, September 5 at Planet Ice - which holds around 2,000 people - against the same opponents in another pre-season exhibition game.

Leeds Knights Ice Hockey team head coach Dave Whistle (photo: Tony Johnson).

Leeds Knights commercial director, Elliot Stroud said: "This agreement with First Bus is superb news for the Knights and their fanbase.

"Having an official bus travel partner will help our fans get to Planet Ice on gameday and it’s a partnership we’re really excited to have.

"First Bus have an excellent reputation in Leeds and with the excitement building ahead of the new season we hope this will be the beginning of a long relationship with them."

Martin Hirst, commercial director of First Bus West Yorkshire, said: “Ice hockey is a new sport for us to be part of and just like the fans, we can’t wait to see the players

appear in their kit for the opening game.

“This partnership is about working together to connect local people and communities to the club they love and rediscovering leisure activities that will help the economic revival of Leeds.

“Sporting competition is one of the many areas of life that people are looking forward to enjoying again from right where the action is and to help, we’ve created a special ticket so we’re ready to take supporters to the Planet Ice rink when the season gets underway in September.”

Fans are reminded that in addition to the PR1 to Elland Road Park and Ride, there are also high-frequency 51/52/55 services to get to Planet Ice.

The Knights' first competitive fixture is at Planet Ice on Saturday, September 18 against Bees IHC in the NIHL Cup.

The regular league season starts on Saturday, October 16 at home to Bees IHC.