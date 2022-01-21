The airport has vacancies for customer service supervisors, customer service assistants, lounge hosts, security officers and cleaning staff.

The airport's Facebook page states: "We are hiring.

"As the industry recovers, why not come and join our operational team for an exciting Summer 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Bradford Airport

"We have a number of roles available across all of our operational teams, including both full and part time hours.

For more information or to submit your CV, email [email protected]

*************************