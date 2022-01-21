Leeds Bradford Airport jobs 2022: 'We are hiring' say bosses as travel industry 'recovers'
Leeds Bradford Airport is hiring as the travel industry recovers from almost two years of disruption due to Covid.
The airport has vacancies for customer service supervisors, customer service assistants, lounge hosts, security officers and cleaning staff.
The airport's Facebook page states: "We are hiring.
"As the industry recovers, why not come and join our operational team for an exciting Summer 2022.
"We have a number of roles available across all of our operational teams, including both full and part time hours.
For more information or to submit your CV, email [email protected]
