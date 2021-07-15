The Leeds-based budget airline has added weekly services to Bourgas, Bulgaria, after the country was added to the green list yesterday.

This means there is no requirement to isolate on return for any travellers regardless of the vaccination status.

Flights from Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) to Bourgas will run every Sunday from July 25 to August 29, giving holidaymakers access to the popular Sunny Beach and Nessebar resorts.

Jet2 has also added extra flights to Dubrovnik and Split in Croatia, which was added to the Government's 'green watchlist' yesterday.

There is no quarantine requirement on return from the country, however it is at risk of being added to the amber list.

Flights from LBA to Dubrovnik will now start on the earlier date of July 25, while flights to Split will resume on July 24.

The CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, Steve Heapy, said: "We know what huge demand there is for Green List destinations, so we have made an immediate decision to add more flying from Leeds Bradford Airport to Bourgas, Dubrovnik and Split this summer."

The Government has come under fire after it was announced Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca would be added to the amber travel list due to a surge in coronavirus cases, little more than a fortnight after they went green.

The change for those returning to England, Scotland and Wales from Spain’s Balearic Islands will take place at 4am on Monday, potentially sparking a rush for holidaymakers to return to avoid the need to quarantine.

From Monday, fully-vaccinated UK residents and under 18s will not have to quarantine when returning from amber list countries.

Jet2 has suspended all flights and holidays to Turkey, which remains on the UK's red list, until August 11. On return from red list destinations, people must complete 10 days of isolation in a quarantine hotel.

Mr Heapy said: "If customers have been fully vaccinated, yesterday’s announcement changes nothing whatsoever.

"That said, as restrictions across the UK continue to be eased and ‘VIPs’ travel carte-blanche, it is still unfair that hardworking customers and families continue to be judged by a different and stricter set of rules when it comes to taking their well-deserved holidays.

"Travel is not, and should not be, the preserve of the wealthy and powerful."