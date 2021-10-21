Leeds-based Asda trials customer loyalty programme in Halifax, Keighley, Bradford and Huddersfield

Customers at selected stores across West Yorkshire and the West Midlands can download the ‘Asda Rewards’ app on their smartphones from today and begin to build up a ‘cash pot’ each time they purchase a ‘star product’ or complete an in-app ‘mission’ when shopping in one of the 16 trial stores.

Customers using the app will be able to earn rewards when buying selected branded and Asda own-label star products, including many grocery lines, beers, wines, spirits and household cleaning and pet products. Customers will also be rewarded for shopping across a range of brands, such as Cadbury’s, Heinz, Pampers, Budweiser, Gillette and many more.

As the trial develops, Asda aims to customise offers so customers can earn pounds for buying their favourite products, or rewards for buying products that are environmentally friendly.

The customer trial follows a successful pilot with staff in the same stores to help develop the loyalty proposition. More than 2,000 staff from the 16 stores signed up to the programme and their feedback has helped shape the app ready for the next stage of customer trial.

Matt Mclellan, Vice President Customer Proposition & Planning, said: “We know our customers want the best possible value when shopping with us, especially as household budgets become stretched.

"Our Asda Rewards trial rewards our loyal customers with pounds not points for buying the products they love. We hope that our customers will enjoy building up their cash pot during the trial and spending it on whatever they like in store – or saving it for the all-important Christmas shop.”

Here is a list of the 16 stores:

Adel

Dewsbury

Halifax

Keighley

West Bradford

Huddersfield

Glasshoughton

Killingbeck

Barnes Hill

Cape Hill

Darlaston

Great Bridge

Halesowen

Oldbury

Perry Barr