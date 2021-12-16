Jobs boost for Merrion Centre in Leeds as health company and private client Covid test service join tenant list

Hemp Well CBD is set to open its second retail store as part of its plans to launch several high street stores over the next year and Assured Screening has opened a direct to lab regulated private client Covid test service.

Founded by the husband and wife team of Phil James and Lisa McWilliams, Hemp Well CBD sells a range of Cannabidiol (CBD) products including CBD oil, tinctures, capsules, gummies, chocolate and topical creams, as well as spa products.

Mr James, the CEO of Hemp Well CBD said: “We are delighted to expand our operation into Leeds at the Merrion Centre.

“The location is perfect for us, with Leeds offering the obvious next step for our retail growth strategy. All of our products are manufactured in Yorkshire, so we knew we wanted to open our second store close to our manufacturing facility.”

Honeyman Group Ltd, trading as Assured Screening is operating a direct to lab Covid PCR testing centre within the Merrion Centre.

Open seven days a weeek, it offers a bookable test centre for customers to self-administer Covid tests for outbound travel, test to release and general screening, as well as the sale of home sampling kits.

The business, a 30 year established pharmaceutical and healthcare testing laboratory providing regulated services, is also a listed Covid provider with the Department for Heath and Social Services for general testing and Test to Release.