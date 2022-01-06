Jet2 launches flash sale after Government scraps pre-departure and PCR tests for travellers arriving in England

Pre-departure Covid tests for travellers arriving in England are to be scrapped, Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday, January 5.

In a Commons statement, the Prime Minister said the Omicron variant is now so prevalent in the country that the measure is having limited impact on the spread of the disease.

He told MPs the requirement for travellers to self-isolate on arrival until they receive a negative PCR test is also being dropped.

Instead, the rules will revert to the system in place in October, with travellers required to take a lateral flow test no later than the end of day two after their arrival.

The announcement – which covers those passengers who are fully vaccinated or are under the age of 18 – was broadly welcomed by the travel industry, which has been particularly hard-hit by the pandemic.

In response to the announcement, Jet2 launched a flash sale to customers after it said it saw an immediate spike in traffic and bookings..

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “It is abundantly clear to everyone that travel testing requirements have had no impact on the spread of the Omicron variant, so this should represent the end of a set of measures that are not only disproportionate but futile too.

"That said, the removal of these travel restrictions is the news that our customers have been desperate to hear, and the massive surge in traffic and bookings tells us that holidays are very much back on for UK holidaymakers.

"Customers are jumping at the chance to book the holidays they have been looking forward to and we want to give them even more to smile about, which is why we are launching this sale.”

He added: “We entered 2022 with a real sense of positivity about the year ahead and today’s update from the UK Government gets the year off to a fantastic start.

"We look forward to further positive updates from the Scottish Government and Northern Ireland Executive.”

All bookings must be made by January 18, 2021 for the promotions to apply.

The promotion is applicable to all package holidays and flights on sale for Winter 21/22, Summer 22, Winter 22/23 or Summer 23.

Tim Alderslade, chief executive of the industry body Airlines UK, said it would be a “massive boost” for the sector at a “critical” time of the year.

“People will now be able to book knowing that – for the fully vaccinated – all emergency testing restrictions have been removed,” he said.

“Today marks an important step towards learning to live alongside the virus, helping passengers and the travel sector look ahead to what will be an all-important spring and summer season.”

EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren also welcomed the move but said the Government needed to go further.

“This will make travel much simpler and easier and means our customers can book and travel with confidence,” he said.

“However, the Government must now urgently take the final step towards restriction-free travel and remove the last remaining unnecessary test for vaccinated travellers so flying does not become the preserve of the rich.”