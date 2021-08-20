The Leeds-based aireline has added extra capacity in the late-summer period to Malta and Jersey.

It comes after huge demand from customers and independent travel agents.

Malta is currently on the green list and has proven a firm favourite with holidaymakers.

The weekly Saturday services to the country have been extended until the end of September, meaning two weekly services operating until the end of September.

Flights to Jersey have also been extended until mid-October, with weekly Saturday services operating until then.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Destinations on the green list are continuing to enjoy a huge amount of demand from our customers and once again we are responding quickly to that demand by giving holidaymakers even more choice and flexibility.

"With more flights and holidays now on sale from Leeds Bradford Airport to Malta and Jersey, we know there will be a rush of bookings based on what we have already seen this summer and that is great news.

Mr Heapy also called on the Government to add more destinations to the green list.

He added: “On one hand, we are very pleased to be adding more flights and holidays to such fantastic destinations but on the other hand we continue to be left frustrated that so many more destinations remain off the green list for no discernible reason.

"We are now right in the middle of the peak holiday season so we urge the Government to take the handbrake off international travel and adopt the same approach as it has to so many other areas of everyday life.

"The vaccination programme continues to be a huge success so we should be able enjoy the benefits of that, including enjoying our holidays this summer.”

Vincent Hodder, CEO of Leeds Bradford Airport, said: “Jet2’s boost in Malta and Jersey flights followings increasing customer demand and we know this news will be welcomed by our passengers across the region.”

“Whilst it is great to see passengers back at the airport, there still remains uncertainty for many people around international travel.

"It is integral that the UK aviation industry gets the support it needs from government, with clear information needed on restrictions as we recover from the pandemic.