Honest Burgers: Leeds restaurant to donate full day's profits to Mission Christmas presents drive
A Leeds burger joint is inviting customers to donate to a drive to make sure every child has a Christmas present to open this year.
In support of Cash for Kids Mission Christmas campaign, Honest Burgers will be donating all profits from its one-day fundraising drive being held tomorrow (Wednesday). On the same day, the Leeds city centre restaurant, on Cloth Hall Street, is holding a ‘Honesty Box Day’ where eat-in diners are encouraged pay what they can to donate extra funds for the appeal.
Leeds general manager at Honest Burgers Daniel Harding said: “We’re all aware of the challenging winter ahead for many families across the city which is why our team felt compelled to support local communities as part of the Mission Christmas appeal. Our Honesty Box Day is a great cause where we will be asking customers to put their money where their mouth is and give a little extra as part of their food bill. All our takings from the honesty box will be donated to the charity.”
The Mission Christmas campaign is raising money to ensure every child receives a Christmas present this year. The campaign is also raising money to provide emergency appeal grants in the New Year for struggling families hardest hit by the cost of living crisis including food and warm clothing.
Cash for Kids Leeds is currently running low on gifts for older children, ages seven to 12, and desperately needs donations of board games, arts and craft and any new and unopened toys that could be enjoyed by a child in this age group.