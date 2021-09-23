Harrogate's Nidd Hall Hotel has 24 jobs up for grabs - with perks including gym and spa access

Nidd Hall Hotel in Harrogate.

Nidd Hall Hotel in Harrogate, part of Warner Leisure Hotels, has a host of positions available across its food and beverage teams, including kitchen and front of house.

Open to all applicants, the historic country manor is offering a wide variety of benefits for its employees.

Alongside guaranteed hours, team members at Nidd Hall can also enjoy free use of its gym, spa and leisure facilities, as well as a 60 per cent discount off the coffee shop lunch menu.

Employees are also given a 20 per cent discount on staycations across its 14 stunning country and costal properties, alongside breaks at Butlins and Haven holiday parks, which are owned by the same parent company, Bourne Leisure.

The hotel is hosting an open day for potential candidates to learn more about life at Nidd Hall on Saturday October 2, and all are welcome to attend.

In addition to invaluable skills in hospitality and leisure, Warner encourages team members to further their personal development by providing funded qualification opportunities, ranging from Level 2 to Masters Degrees. The hotel also ensures all employees have access to the Employee Assistance Programme, offering wellbeing support alongside financial and legal advice.

Joe Bullock, general manager at Nidd Hall, said: “With so many people deciding to staycation in the UK this year, we’ve had a very busy summer here at the hotel and expect the same for the autumn season too!

“We’re looking to expand our food and beverage teams to support the increased demand after the pandemic, and are eager to start recruiting new faces. Each of our team members is incredibly valued at Nidd Hall and our Instant Recognition schemes - which offer cash rewards for a job well done - make sure all their efforts never go unnoticed.

“Those keen to apply can find more information at: warnerleisurehotels.co.uk/company/careers .

