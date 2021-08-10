Following the launch of its Sneaker Authenticity Guarantee in the UK, eBay's team is hitting the road in a pimped up ice cream van and stopping off at five different cities throughout the month.

Wahaaj Shabbir, eBay's sneaker category manager, said: "Sneakerheads come to eBay to buy and sell exclusive sneaker drops that are hard to get your hands on and, based on the success of our Authenticity Guarantee programme, it’s clear that they enjoy having complete confidence when doing so.

eBay's Mobile Authenticator is making a stop in Leeds city centre.

"We’ve never done anything like this before with the mobile authenticator. All you’ll need to do is bring your kicks along, and we’ll have the experts from Sneakercon on site to authenticate them for you."

The van made its debut at Crepe City in London - Europe’s largest sneaker festival - and will be at Dortmund Square in Leeds on Thursday August 12, noon-6pm.

Those turning up can get their sneakers authenticated in-person, by independent experts, to get a 100 per cent authenticity guarantee stamp of approval and sell them on at no extra cost. All styles being brought along for authentication should retail at more than £100.

There will also be a DJ and free ice lollies for those waiting in line to be seen, with registration open now via the Eventbrite page.

The tour continues with stops in London on August 19, Manchester on August 21, Glasgow on August 26 and Nottingham on August 28.

How the eBay Sneaker Authenticity Guarantee works

The programme currently authenticates the most popular sneaker styles and brands on the marketplace – Nike, Adidas and New Balance in new and most recently, used condition. By the end of the year, it will ramp to include many more brands and sneakers at lower price points.

To power Authenticity Guarantee, eBay has partnered with Sneaker Con, a leading organization for sneaker authentication, making eBay’s sneaker program the only one in the industry using an independent, third-party authenticator.

When a sneakers purchase is made, the seller ships it directly to eBay's authentication centre for a comprehensive, multi-point physical inspection by independent third-party inspectors. Following this rigorous assessment, the sneakers are sent via expedited shipping to the buyer.

Upon receiving the sneakers, the independent authenticator confirms they are consistent with the listing title, description, and images, and then performs a multi-point physical authentication inspection. An eBay tag embedded with NFC chip technology is attached to guarantee its authenticity and finalise the process, driving confidence in the collectability and resale value.

eBay has partnered with an industry leader, Sneaker Con, to create a new state-of-the-art facility in the UK. It uses top authenticators in the industry, a robust checklist of product specifications, and best-in-class processes to ensure accuracy and efficiency. The process involves a rigorous inspection of the box, shoe, and accessories.

For sellers who choose to offer returns, the programme ensures the exact item initially sold is returned to the seller, via a verified returns process. Returns are shipped back directly to the authentication centre, where the third-party experts verify each item and its condition before returning to the seller.