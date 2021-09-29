Crypto currency treasure hunt launches in Leeds - here's how you can get involved

A treasure hunt to find crypto currency hidden around Leeds has been launched.

The public are being challenged to find five unique non-fungible tokens which have been squirrelled around the city with the overall winners set to claim 1 ETH (Ethereum), worth approximately £2,200.

The treasure hunt, thought to be the first of its kind in the UK, has been organised by marketing agency Journey Further as part of this year's Leeds Digital Festival.

Those searching for the NFTs will need to look out for a QR code, which when scanned will enable them to receive a freshly minted NFT for that location.

The first two clues were released to registrants last week, with the remaining clues released between now and Friday, October 1. The competition closes at 11.59pm on Sunday, October 3.

The 1 ETH prize will be awarded to the person who collects the most tokens. If multiple people collect all five tokens, the prize will go to the fastest collector.

Robin Skidmore, CEO at Journey Further, said: “We’re really excited to be doing something a little different for Leeds Digital Festival this year. We’re in the early stages of exploring what the impact and opportunity of various blockchain technologies will be for our business and the wider digital industry, so we thought what better way to learn than to do something fun for the digital community.”

Stuart Clarke, Festival Director at Leeds Digital Festival, said: “It’s a pleasure to have Journey Further bring something truly unique to the festival this year. The world of crypto and NFTs will be the defining disruptive force of this decade, so it’s exciting to see innovative businesses like Journey Further experimenting in this way.”

Leeds-based illustrator Alice Needham has been commissioned to create the artwork.

A non-fungible token is a unit of data stored on a digital ledger, called a blockchain, that certifies a digital asset to be unique and therefore not interchangeable. NFTs can be used to represent items such as photos, videos, audio, and other types of digital files.

To take part and start receiving the clues, register here: NFTreasure.journeyfurther.com .

