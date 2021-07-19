The Temple Arches event first launched as a 10-week pop up in summer 2020.

However, it saw huge success and has since announced that it will be making a permanent home in Leeds.

Chow Down Festival. Photo: Joshua Elliot

It will span the weekend from Thursday, July 22 to Sunday, July 25.

During this special weekend, the festival will see the launch of its own brand new cocktail bar, Tipple.

The four-day birthday celebration will be kicked off with a Futuresound takeover on Thursday night, featuring DJ sets from Low Hummer, Far Caspian and The Pigeon Detectives.

The music will continue with the intergalactic house sounds of Man Power, before a Manchester staple joins us on Saturday evening in the form of Luke Una.

New York Brass Band will make their triumphant return to Temple Arches on the Sunday afternoon, with a live set that may even feature a rendition of Happy Birthday to celebrate Chow Down’s Big Day.

Expect the summer menu to go off with a juicy bang. Guava & Kiwi Punch, The Chow Down Heavy Sipper, Ribena Margarita, a White Chocolate Espresso Martini, a Summer Sangria and so much more are already on the cocktail menu, all put together by new Head of Drinks Jake Speakman.

A super tasty food line-up has been planned for the weekend too, including Torito Taco, MorMor, Wallace and Sons and Little Red Food Cluck.

Project D will also join for a special pop-up, bringing along some Chow Down Birthday donuts.

This decadent dessert option is joined by the resident Scoop truck, serving up ice-cream treats and brownies.