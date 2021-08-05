Owner of the new studio Paige Wang can't wait for it to open next month. Photo: Barrecore

After the success of their twelve studios across the UK, fitness brand Barrecore are setting up their first studio in the north of England in Leeds.

Situated just across the Leeds and Liverpool Canal from Granary Wharf, the new Barrecore studio will be on the ground level of the Spicemill building on South Bank.The studio is set to open its doors on the 2nd September, offering free classes all day to encourage people to give the exercise regime a go.

Barrecore combines ballet, yoga and pilates to strengthen the core. Photo: Barrecore

From September 3rd to September 5th, classes will be offered at the reduced cost of £5.

Since its conception by celebrity trainer Niki Rein in 2011, Barrecore has risen in popularity after being endorsed by celebrities such as fashion model Poppy Delevigne, English ballerina Darcey Bussell, singer Rita Ora and a string of Victoria's Secret models.

The brand had also been streaming online classes whilst gyms were shut over lockdown which gained popularity on social media.

The routine combines ballet, pilates and yoga to extend the muscles, strengthen the core, improve posture and increase flexibility over the period of a few weeks.

The brand has previously been recognised by titles such as Vogue, Elle and Women’s Health, who believe that it can transform the body using a series of 'intelligent movements' designed to exhaust the muscles in a low impact way.

Owner of the Leeds franchise of Barrecore, Paige Wang, says that this studio is the perfect fit for Leeds:

“Leeds is a really cool city with a great buzz, so it makes sense for the Barrecore brand to open a studio here.

"The location at Mustard Wharf is ideal for attracting people from all over the city because it is really accessible.

"Our clients love the increased energy and strength levels they experience, even after just a couple of weeks.

"It’s definitely a new experience and one we’re sure the people of Leeds will embrace and fall in love with.”

You can pre book classes online using their website here.