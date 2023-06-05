Bar Delta, formerly Better Days, became the latest addition to the Grand Arcade, a Grade-II listed shopping centre steeped in history late last year when current owner Will Spenser took over the bar in October, stripping it out and renovating the interior.

But now just six months later the stunning venue, which offers Bottomless Brunch, Live Music, Signature Cocktails, and Good Vibes, has been put up for sale with Alan J Picken at a price of £49,950.

The business listing says: “Only due to ill health in the family, our clients offer this excellent business onto the market at a price to sell quickly.

“Since acquiring the business, via this agency, our clients have sparred neither time nor expense transforming the premises into a truly eye-catching unit, which has been fitted with modern & valuable fixtures, fittings & equipment.”

The bar’s name symbolises the open delta sign, representing a willingness to accept change and work with the challenges that life throws our way, and has previously been made available for private bookings for special occasions and parties, which is proving to be most successful.

The ad details that the bar takes in excess of £1,500 per week, on limited openings (April takings in excess of £11,000), with a healthy six month pipeline of pre-booked private events with early inspection of the venue strongly recommended.

