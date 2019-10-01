Cineworld York's new 13-screen cinema to employ up to 80 people - here's how to apply

A new cinema in York is to employ up to 80 job-seekers ahead of opening in December.

Cineworld, which will open its 13-screen facility in the new York Community Stadium Leisure Complex, is hosting an open day for prospective employees on Sunday October 6.

Candidates interested in learning about career opportunities are encouraged to attend the session, taking place at Giraffe, Vangarde Shopping Park, Vangarde Way, York, between 10am and 4pm.

There are a variety of positions available including Cineworld team member roles, as well as barista positions at Starbucks, which will form part of the new cinema, on either a part or full-time basis.

The cinema will feature thirteen "state-of-the-art" screens showing the latest Hollywood releases, as well as sweets and Baskin Robbins ice cream counters.

Nick Bashford, Cineworld York general manager, said: “We are looking forward to bringing a new cinema to York and generating career opportunities in the local area.

"Cineworld offers fantastic career prospects and is a brilliant company to work for, so we welcome those from the local area with a passion for film to pay us a visit on the open day and find out more about the exciting opportunities available."

Team leader of ViP and Starbucks supervisor roles are available to apply for now until October 4.

Team member applicants can apply online from October 4.

For those unable to make the recruitment day, it is possible to apply online at www.cineworld.co.uk/careers