Christine Hewson is appointed as KPMG’s North region chair

The business advisory firm KPMG has appointed Christine Hewson as its new North region chair.

Based in KPMG’s Leeds office, Ms Hewson is an elected member of the firm’s UK board and has more than 20 years’ experience working across its operations in the North of England, having led its northern tax and pensions and retail practices. She was appointed to KPMG’s partnership in 2006 having joined as a graduate in 1989.

Ms Hewson, KPMG Partner and North Region Chair, said: “The North’s business community continues to prove to be one of the most dynamic and entrepreneurial, both at home and internationally.

“Our traditional sectors remain vital to the region’s future prosperity as they evolve alongside the success of emerging and fast-growth digital industries.

“I’m delighted to be leading such a strong team of people across our offices and looking forward to working closely with Nicola Quayle, Euan West and David Elliott, as office senior partners, to support our ambitious client base in making their visions a reality. There is a real need to bring the government’s industrial strategy to life and it’s clear that, with the right support, business leaders across the region have both the knowledge and the resolve to do so.”

Mr Hearld, Head of Regions at KPMG, added: “Christine has played a key role in developing our northern strategy in recent years and I am in no doubt she will continue to prove an outstanding champion and leader for the region. We have developed an exceptional partnership across the firm that will only grow stronger.”