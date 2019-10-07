Channel 4 unveils huge banner on Leeds's Majestic with real viewer complaint about 'life outside the M25'

Channel 4 has declared that it is "now in Leeds" as it unveiled a huge tongue-in-cheek banner featuring a real complaint on the front of its future home in the city.

The Majestic in City Square, currently under reconstruction after a blaze ripped through it five years ago, will host the broadcaster from next year when it opens its new national headquarters.

The fire at the Majestic in Leeds in September 2014. Picture: Gerard Binks.

The banner unveiled to rush-hour commuters this morning reads: "'Didn't think Channel 4 knew there was life outside the M25'."

It adds: "Channel 4 is now in Leeds. National HQ opens here 2020."

Echoing the tone of the broadcaster's recent Complaints Welcome marketing campaign - during which it jokingly encouraged viewers to share their thoughts on its content - the banner depicts a genuine viewer complaint.

-> Channel 4 News anchor Cathy Newman to deliver Leeds lecture about her book Bloody Brilliant Women

But Channel 4 managing director of Nations and Regions, Sinead Rocks, said: “It’s great to be in Leeds. More staff are joining us all the time so the Channel 4 presence is growing each week and we’ve been given a fantastic welcome by everyone in Leeds and Yorkshire.”

In its Complaints Welcome television advert, Channel 4 stars mockingly read out complaints from the viewing public about their work.

Bake Off star Prue Leith, shown eating a scone, says: "Tell Prue not to talk with her mouth full - it's so uncouth."

News anchor Jon Snow, dressed as his Game of Thrones namesake, adds: "You know nothing, Jon Snow."

The Last Leg co-presenter Alex Brooker says: "Alex Brooker's arms make me want to puke."

-> Trial of new technology which could bring better broadband to rural areas

The broadcaster officially opens for business in Leeds next week, and has been gradually starting its operations over recent months, with a handful of staff already in place after the city topped a shortlist of locations which were in the running to bag the headquarters.

Around 300 of the broadcaster's 800 staff will move to Leeds and to two creative hubs also announced for Bristol and Glasgow.

The banner will be in place on the Majestic building for two weeks. Until the new headquarters is ready to open, Channel 4 staff will be based at an office in West Gate.