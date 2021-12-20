Talk of a circuit breaker lockdown over the festive period has began to take shape as cases of the new Omicron variant continue to sky rocket across the UK.

It is believed that the Prime Minister is currently weighing up his options leaving many businesses fearing a return to the heaviest of restrictions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is believed that the Prime Minister is currently weighing up his options leaving many businesses fearing a return to the heaviest of restrictions. Picture: Simon Hulme.

In a statement provided to the YEP, Mike Cartwright of the Leeds Chamber of Commerce called on officials to give businesses the reassurances they need.

“We recognise the difficult balancing act that the Government has to both protect public health and keep the economy going, but more support and reassurance is needed right now for those businesses that are most exposed to the latest measures.

"It’s clear that many hospitality sector operators have been affected by the cancellation of events, even though current rules did not call for that. Other city centre businesses, such as retail, are also adversely affected by the reduced footfall as office staff have increased home working again."

A work from home where possible order was reinstated across England last week following the previous reinstatement of mask wearing in shops and on public transport.

Speaking following the reintroduction of mask wearing Tara Carlile-Swift of Freckleface Home Fragrance, admitted that she feared another lockdown was inevitable.

"We feel it's inevitable and it will be incredibly harmful." she said "It makes you put everything on hold. Not knowing what's coming makes you more cautious with your business decisions." she said "Not knowing is more harmful than knowing as at least you can plan when you know."

Fears of a circuit breaker lockdown have since increased with Sage scientists warning government that infection rates could pass two million before the end of the month.

And for Mr Cartwright any reinstatement of harsher restrictions has to include the return of grants for struggling businesses.

“For hospitality, in particular, this is a crucial time. Practical and targeted support measures are needed now, especially for hospitality and retail, and for other sectors if restrictions are again increased in the future.

"For example, the VAT rate for hospitality and tourism should revert back to 5%; there should be 100% business rate relief for retailers; and additional grant funding should be made available locally on an as required basis."

Many businesses had hoped that this Christmas would allow a chance to make up for lost earnings of 2020 but now face the very real prospect of placing staff back on furlough.

“If tighter restrictions are to follow, then furlough support should be reintroduced for the sectors most exposed, plus further support such as deferral of payments on loans or other debts.” Mr Cartwright explained.