The Bridal Boutique at Browgate

It could be possible – because one of the Bradford area’s most popular bridal boutiques has just gone on the market.

The Bridal Boutique at Browgate, in the picturesque village of Baildon, is the first choice for many brides seeking an exclusive designer gown for their big day – the salon is the only stockist in Bradford for stunning gowns by top English designer Suzanne Neville.

Award-winning Suzanne Neville is famous for dressing well-known faces, from Holly Willoughby to Little Mix. Her wedding dresses are recognised for their exceptional handmade quality, luxurious silks and hand embroideries.

The business is being sold by owner Sally Emery

The beautifully designed shop also stocks bridalwear by Sottero & Midgley, who over four decades have perfected the art of beautiful corsetry, hand-made embellishments and perfect fit to create memorable, stunning gowns.

Other designers stocked by the boutique include classic Rebecca Ingram gowns, Danish designer Lily and beautiful bridesmaid dresses in sugar almond shades that are right on-trend.

The business is being sold by owner Sally Emery and her partner Charlotte, who will hand over a busy order book from brides who have already placed orders for the dress of their dreams, and with lots of appointments in place from others who are just beginning their search.

The business, which includes its website, appointments book, email and contacts with designers, is being reluctantly sold for health reasons and has a healthy turnover and a wonderful corner location in a busy shopping area – with giant picture windows to showcase the salon’s loveliest designs.

Sally said: “It’s a lovely business to run. My business partner Charlotte and I have had many nice experiences helping brides to choose a gown they love for their big day.

“We have even had scenarios where first mum has come to buy her ‘second time around’ gown, followed a few years later by her daughters!”

The pair opened the boutique together in 2009 in Guiseley in Leeds, before relocating in 2016 to the current premises.

As well as having plenty of space to show off some of the area’s most beautiful gowns, the boutique is tastefully decorated in subtle shades of grey, baby blue and cream, with seating areas, supersize changing room and plenty of room for the bride to be practice walking down the aisle.

While the boutique currently doesn’t stock prom dresses, there is the opportunity for a new owner to shift the business in that direction, or to branch into mother of the bride outfits.

The shop’s entire stock, which includes shoes, hair accessories, jewellery and, of course, veils, valued at £25,000, is also on the market, while the lease – which has around a year left to run – is open to negotiation.

The boutique is being sold through Leeds-based business specialists, Ernest Wilson, whose agents have decades of experience of helping new business buyers find their feet.

Robert Williamson at Ernest Wilson said: “The Bridal Boutique sits in a superb corner trading position.

“Rarely do businesses of this calibre reach the open market in positions like this – it comes highly recommended.”